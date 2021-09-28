Brussels urges VW to compensate all EU 'Dieselgate' customers

Brussels, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Brussels on Tuesday called on Volkswagen to pay out all European consumers -- and not just German ones -- affected by the "Dieselgate" scandal in which the automaker tampered with vehicle emissions to cheat pollution tests.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in a statement that VW "is not willing to work with consumer organisations to find appropriate solutions for consumers," noting that it so far is only making payouts to German and US purchasers of its affected vehicles.

"All consumers need to be compensated," Reynders said.