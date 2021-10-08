UrduPoint.com

Brussels Vows To Defend EU Law's Primacy In Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Brussels vows to defend EU law's primacy in Poland

Brussels, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Commission is concerned by a ruling by Poland's highest court that EU treaties are incompatible with its constitution and will use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the primacy of EU law in Poland, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Thursday.

The Belgian official said he was waiting to read the decision in detail and stressed that the principles of the primacy of European law over national law and the binding nature of European court decisions were "at the heart of the union".

Related Topics

Poland All Court

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

2 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

2 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

2 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.