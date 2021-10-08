(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Commission is concerned by a ruling by Poland's highest court that EU treaties are incompatible with its constitution and will use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the primacy of EU law in Poland, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Thursday.

The Belgian official said he was waiting to read the decision in detail and stressed that the principles of the primacy of European law over national law and the binding nature of European court decisions were "at the heart of the union".