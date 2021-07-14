UrduPoint.com
Brussels Wants To End Sales Of New Petrol Cars By 2035

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission wants to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, under a huge plan to fight climate change unveiled Wednesday.

Under the draft legislation, "average emissions of new cars (are) to come down by 55 percent from 2030 and 100 percent from 2035 compared to 2021 levels.

"As a result, all new cars registered as of 2035 will be zero-emission," the statement announcing the plan said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

