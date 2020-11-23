UrduPoint.com
Brussels Warns On Press Freedom As France Pushes Security Law

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The European Commission on Monday responded to a question about France's draft security law by warning that the news media must be able to "work freely".

French journalists and press freedom advocates have protested against the planned law, which would limit the right to film or photograph on-duty police officers.

"The commission does not comment draft laws, but it goes without saying that that in a period of crisis it is more important than ever that journalists must be able to do their jobs freely and in compete safety," EU spokesman Christian Wigand told AFP.

