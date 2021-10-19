Brussels 'will not allow' Poland to put EU values 'at risk'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Commission "will act" to prevent Poland undermining EU values and cohesion after its top court rejected the supremacy of parts of EU law, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We cannot and we will not allow our common values to be put at risk," she told the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg just before Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressed the chamber.