Bryant Knee Injury Adds To Misery For NBA-worst Wizards

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Bryant knee injury adds to misery for NBA-worst Wizards

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Adding to the woes of the NBA's worst team, the Washington Wizards learned Sunday that forward Thomas Bryant has suffered a torn left knee ligament and will require surgery.

Washington fell to a league-worst 2-8 with a third consecutive defeat on Saturday, losing 128-124 to visiting Miami after Bryant exited for good in the first quarter.

The Wizards are also without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal, who is on the Covid-19 reserve list, and backcourt partner Russell Westbrook, sidelined by a quad injury.

Bryant landed awkwardly while trying for a rebound and was carried off the court.

His injury was determined by an MRI on Sunday.

Likely lost for the season, Bryant was having a career-best campaign, averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds through 10 games.

Westbrook, obtained in a trade with Houston, is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and an NBA-best 11.3 assists a game. He was injured in a loss Wednesday at Philadelphia.

Beal, averaging 35.0 points a game, played in losses to the 76ers and Boston and both clubs have had multiple players placed upon the Covid-19 reserve list due to positive tests or contact tracing.

The Wizards next play Monday at home against Phoenix.

