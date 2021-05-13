UrduPoint.com
BT Accelerates Broadband Services With 7,000 New Jobs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

BT accelerates broadband services with 7,000 new jobs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :British telecoms and broadcasting firm BT Group revealed Thursday an acceleration in UK superfast broadband, creating 7,000 jobs and winning the praise of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The news comes as the group announced a 15-percent drop in annual net profit to £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion, 1.7 billion Euros), with coronavirus weighing on demand.

It also unveiled a new deal to broadcast live English Premier League football.

BT said in a statement that its Openreach infrastructure division would plan to offer next-generation broadband to 25 million households and companies by December 2026.

"Today we are increasing our target from 20 million to 25 million homes and businesses to deliver further value to our shareholders and support the government's" broadband ambitions said chief executive Philip Jansen.

He said the move would allow BT to provide more broadband to rural communities and "help fuel UK economic recovery, with better connectivity and up to 7,000 new jobs".

The announcement was trumpeted by Johnson, whose Conservative government has long pledged nationwide rollout of broadband internet services.

"Fantastic that BT Group are rolling out lightning-fast broadband to even more homes," the premier tweeted in response.

"Our broadband revolution will fire up businesses and homes and will be crucial in levelling up and building back better right across the country."Separately on Thursday, the English Premier League agreed to renew its lucrative multi-billion-pound UK football broadcasting deal with BT and other broadcasters.

The rollover will see also Amazon, the BBC and Sky continue broadcasting live football matches from 2022 to 2025.

