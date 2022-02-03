UrduPoint.com

BT, Discovery Eye Sports TV Tie-up In UK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BT, Discovery eye sports TV tie-up in UK

London, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :BT, the British telecoms and broadcasting group, revealed Thursday plans for a tv sports partnership with Eurosport owner Discovery.

BT, whose sports channels broadcast live Premier League and Champions League football matches, said it was in exclusive talks over a joint venture with Discovery, which televises Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tours cycling and the Olympics.

The pair want "to create a new sport and entertainment offering for customers in the UK" that would bring together BT Sport and Eurosport UK in an equal tie-up, the pair said in a statement.

"The new combined business would remain committed to retaining BT Sport's existing major sports broadcast rights while BT Sport customers would get access to Discovery's sport and entertainment content.

" BT aims to conclude negotiations in the group's first quarter, which runs from April to June, for the new venture to be operational later in the year subject to approvals.

"There'll be synergies, both in costs and revenue, and, from a customer point of view, it's really important that customers will get more choice and more flexibility as a result of the move," said BT chief executive Philip Jansen.

The announcement was made alongside news of falling profits at BT, whose share price went on to tumble 5.5 percent in London morning deals.

rfj/bcp/imm

