BTBU Appoints First Honorary Professor From Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 22, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Dr. Liu Minhua, Vice President of Beijing Technology and business University (BTBU), China presented Prof. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, a Pakistani expert who received the Friendship Award from the Chinese government in 2020 and 2021, with a Letter of Appointment.

The BTBU Honorary Professor Appointment Ceremony and SIEM Lecture, Dr. Liu Minhua extended a warm welcome to Prof. Emeritus Manzoor Hussain Soomro. The vice president said,Prof. Manzoor has been working with BTBU for many years, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The appointment of Prof. Manzoor as the first Honorary Professor of the university is to thank him for his important contribution in the past and to usher in further achievements together in the future.

"Prof. Manzoor has profound attachment with Chinese and rich experience in working with international organizations. We look forward to Prof. Manzoor's continued contribution to the international development of the university and his valuable suggestions to us." Prof. Manzoor expressed his gratitude to BTBU for its invitation and trust, and highlighted that he would contribute more to the international development of BTBU and the construction of the 'Belt and Road' in the future.

As part of the agenda, Prof. Manzoor delivered the 16th lecture on International Economics and Management (SIEM) for the freshmen of the school of SIEM on the topic of Youth and the Sustainable Development Goals.

On the occasion, Prof. Manzoor stressed that young people constitute an influential force in promoting sustainable development in the United Nations. Students are encouraged to develop a global vision, shoulder their responsibilities towards their family and country, actively implement global development initiatives, and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

With the support of Prof. Manzoor, a joint training center was established in 2020 between the ECO Science Foundation and BTBU under the auspices of the 'Belt and Road' International Science and Technology Organization Cooperation Platform Construction Project of the China Association for Science and Technology.

Prof. Manzoor attaches great importance to and gives full support to the construction of the Center, actively promotes the center in other 'Belt and Road'countries, and plays an important role in the global development of the center.

