UrduPoint.com

Bucha Buries Unidentified Victims Killed During Russian Occupation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Bucha buries unidentified victims killed during Russian occupation

Bucha, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Eleven coffins draped in purple cloth line freshly dug graves in the last row of Bucha's cemetery. Inside rest nine men and two women who were killed during Russia's occupation of the Kyiv suburb in March.

Almost all the dead had been hastily buried in mass graves by local residents as the fierce fighting left them with no other choice.

One body was found later after the Russian withdrawal from the region.

More than four months after AFP journalists discovered 20 civilian corpses in Bucha on April 2, the first evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the local authorities have started burying the dead that no one has claimed.

Fourteen bodies were interred on Tuesday, with another 11 following on Thursday. Mykhailyna Skoryk-Shkarivska, an assistant to Bucha's mayor, told AFP another three ceremonies were planned.

Of the 458 civilians who died during the occupation of the town, around 50 have not been identified, she said.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Russia Died March April Women All From

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

46 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

2 hours ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

2 hours ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.