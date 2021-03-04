UrduPoint.com
Buckingham Palace 'very Concerned' Over Meghan Bullying Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it was "very concerned" by a newspaper report that Meghan Markle faced a bullying complaint during her time in the family of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex... our HR team will look into the circumstances," the palace said in a statement.

