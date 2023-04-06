Bucks clinch top playoff seeding, Lakers stumble

Los Angeles, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Milwaukee Bucks downed the Chicago Bulls 105-92 to clinch top seeding throughout the NBA playoffs on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers' charge towards the postseason stumbled in a defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bobby Portis scored 27 points while Brook Lopez added 26 points as the Bucks bagged their 58th win of the season to seal top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The win means Milwaukee will have home-court advantage through the playoffs as owners of the best record in the NBA.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo rested, Milwaukee demonstrated their strength in depth with a balanced offensive display.

Point guard Jrue Holiday took on the playmaking responsibilities, with 15 assists and eight rebounds in addition to a 20-point haul, while Jevon Carter added 16 points.

Milwaukee's offense turned the game around in the third quarter, transforming a 61-51 deficit with a 15-0 run that put the Bucks into a 66-61 lead.

The only blemish on the evening for Mike Budenholzer's side was an injury scare to Khris Middleton, who departed after less than nine minutes on court with a knee problem.

Wednesday's victory however means the Bucks can rest their frontline players through the final two games of the regular season, which wraps up on Sunday before the playoffs get under way on April 15.

"Obviously, over an 82-game season there's going to be highs and lows, there's going to be times when you struggle and times when you're hot," Portis said after the win.

"But staying together, building our habits on a daily basis, building our chemistry has been key, and hopefully we can take that into the postseason," he added.

The identity of Milwaukee's first-round opponents in the playoffs will not be determined until the completion of next week's play-in tournament.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics clinched second seeding in the Eastern Conference with a 97-93 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Boston's victory ensured that the Philadelphia 76ers will finish third in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers are poised to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the postseason. The Nets all but guaranteed sixth place with a 123-108 win over Detroit on Wednesday.