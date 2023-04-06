Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bucks Clinch Top Playoff Seeding, Lakers Stumble

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Bucks clinch top playoff seeding, Lakers stumble

Los Angeles, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Milwaukee Bucks downed the Chicago Bulls 105-92 to clinch top seeding throughout the NBA playoffs on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers' charge towards the postseason stumbled in a defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bobby Portis scored 27 points while Brook Lopez added 26 points as the Bucks bagged their 58th win of the season to seal top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The win means Milwaukee will have home-court advantage through the playoffs as owners of the best record in the NBA.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo rested, Milwaukee demonstrated their strength in depth with a balanced offensive display.

Point guard Jrue Holiday took on the playmaking responsibilities, with 15 assists and eight rebounds in addition to a 20-point haul, while Jevon Carter added 16 points.

Milwaukee's offense turned the game around in the third quarter, transforming a 61-51 deficit with a 15-0 run that put the Bucks into a 66-61 lead.

The only blemish on the evening for Mike Budenholzer's side was an injury scare to Khris Middleton, who departed after less than nine minutes on court with a knee problem.

Wednesday's victory however means the Bucks can rest their frontline players through the final two games of the regular season, which wraps up on Sunday before the playoffs get under way on April 15.

"Obviously, over an 82-game season there's going to be highs and lows, there's going to be times when you struggle and times when you're hot," Portis said after the win.

"But staying together, building our habits on a daily basis, building our chemistry has been key, and hopefully we can take that into the postseason," he added.

The identity of Milwaukee's first-round opponents in the playoffs will not be determined until the completion of next week's play-in tournament.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics clinched second seeding in the Eastern Conference with a 97-93 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Boston's victory ensured that the Philadelphia 76ers will finish third in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers are poised to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the postseason. The Nets all but guaranteed sixth place with a 123-108 win over Detroit on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Toronto Los Angeles Lead Milwaukee Boston Philadelphia Detroit Chicago April Sunday All Best Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

49 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

54 minutes ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.