Bucks Edge Suns To Move One Victory Shy Of NBA Title

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

Bucks edge Suns to move one victory shy of NBA title

Phoenix, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, including a clinching slam dunk in the final seconds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix 123-119 on Saturday to move within one win of their first NBA title since 1971.

Khris Middleton added 29 points and Jrue Holiday contributed 27 points and 13 assists for the Bucks, who seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals with game six on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

A seventh game, if necessary, would be played Thursday at Phoenix.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

