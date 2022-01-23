Bucks wrap up homestand with win over Kings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Milwaukee Bucks kept their win streak alive as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 60 points in a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Middleton shot 12-of-20 from the floor and finished with 34 points and Holiday made 10-of-20 and had 26 points as the Bucks won all three games of their latest homestand.

Donte DiVincenzo came off the bench to score 20 points, George Hill tallied 17 and Pat Connaughton had 15 in front of a crowd of 17,300 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bucks played without all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo who is sidelined with an injured knee.

The Bucks shot 50 percent (21-of-42) from three-point range after a dismal three-point shooting night in Friday's win over Chicago.

Harrison Barnes paced the Kings with 29 points and six rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points to go with six rebounds and 12 assists, and Terence Davis poured in 22 points in the loss.

De'Aaron Fox was a late scratch due to a left ankle injury.