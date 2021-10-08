UrduPoint.com

Budapest mayor quits primary to select Orban challenger

Budapest, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Budapest's mayor on Friday withdrew from the opposition primary, leaving two candidates to battle over who will take on Prime Minister Viktor Orban in elections next year.

Gergely Karacsony, 46, was widely seen as the favourite before the first round of voting last week, but finished second in a field of three.

On Friday, he said he was endorsing the conservative Peter Marki-Zay, a provincial city mayor, in the runoff round that starts on Sunday and will run through October 16.

Hungary's famously bickering opposition this year for the first time organised a Primary election to decide who will take on the nationalist Orban and his Fidesz party in a general poll expected in April 2022.

The first round of voting last week saw centre-left MEP Klara Dobrev, 49, a vice-president of the European Parliament, finish first with 35 percent, ahead of Karacsony with 27 percent with Marki-Zay with 20 percent.

After days of talks, the mild-mannered Karacsony, a green-liberal, threw his support behind Marki-Zay.

Marki-Zay, a 49-year-old former Fidesz supporter, says he is the only candidate who can appeal to both left-wing voters and conservatives tired of Orban, whom he accuses of overseeing endemic corruption and steering Hungary toward authoritarianism.

The practising Catholic and father-of-seven grabbed attention in 2018 by winning a mayoral by-election in Hodmezovasarhely, a city of 44,000 that for decades was a Fidesz stronghold, by garnering support from across the political spectrum.

Analysts predict that next year's general election will be the closest contest since 2006.

