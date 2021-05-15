UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budapest Mayor Seeks To Take On Orban In National Polls

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Budapest mayor seeks to take on Orban in national polls

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Budapest's popular mayor said on Saturday that he would seek to lead an opposition alliance to oust Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's general elections.

Gergely Karacsony, a liberal who defeated Orban's candidate in a race to head the Hungarian capital in 2019, said that he would participate in a Primary to decide who will head a united opposition to take on Orban and his party in parliamentary elections.

"At the end of a long process of thinking, I will run in the opposition pre-election as a prime minister candidate," the 45-year-old said in a video posted on Facebook.

"I feel that Hungary is in trouble, our country is divided to the extreme. I would like to serve to reunite Hungary," he said in the message recorded in his childhood village of Nyirtasson, 270 kilometres (170 miles) from Budapest.

The primary vote, organised by a six-party alliance of opposition parties, will be the first time that such a method is used to decide candidates for parliamentary elections in the country.

Karacsony is widely tipped to win the opposition primary votes. Three of the six parties have already signalled that they would support Karacsony as the candidate for the general election, likely to be held next April.

Current polls show the alliance holds a small lead over Orban's powerful Fidesz party.

Fidesz has won three straight parliamentary super-majorities since 2010, in part thanks to the opposition parties' decision to run separately.

Last year the alliance, which includes usually bickering leftist, liberal and right-wing parties, said it would join forces to have a single candidate stand against Fidesz in all 106 electoral districts.

It also agreed to create a common programme for government and accused Orban of steering Hungary toward authoritarianism and away from mainstream democratic and European Union values.

The first round of voting to decide the opposition's common candidate will take place September 18-26.

The top three candidates will then advance to a run-off, which will take place October 4-10.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Facebook European Union Budapest Alliance Lead Hungary April September October 2019 All From Government Top Race Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

17 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

22 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

23 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.