Buddha stupas: a rich historical heritage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where every stone speaks about ancient Ghandhara civilization, relics and stupas whisper tales of the Buddhists heritage, attracting tourists and followers of Bhuddism.

The visitors, soon after entering the northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are amazed to see abundance of archeological sites and ancient stupas reminding them about the lifestyle of Bhuddha, the founder of Bhuddism.

These centuries-old monasteries and stupas had served as a living testament to historical, cultural and religious importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where leaders and followers of different faiths came for propagation of their religions by establishing dynasties in the subcontinent.

Varying in size and architectural designs, these Bhuddha stupas offer a fascinating glimpses into the ancient Buddhists past and take tourists to its history with pleasant memories of Pakistan being a land of heritage tourism, said Bakht Muhammad, Assistant Director, Archealogy and Museums Department KP while talking to APP.

Highlighting heritage importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said it was the 26th province of Ghandhara civilization in the South Asian region as evident of the Persian inscriptions mentioned by archaeologists and historians Rigveda and Atherveda in 2nd Millennium BC.

He said in 7th century BC, three Chinese historians Fahien, Xiuntsang and Sanune had exclusively talked about 1,000 stupas found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where monks and archeologists mostly from east southern countries came for performance of religious obligations.

"Later, the semi-nomadic Aryansh had entered KP from the Afghanistan side, and settled alongside of rivers Swat, Gomal, Kurram, and Kabul where Gandhara civilization gained roots after Persians conquered it and made it one of the provinces of the Achaemenid Empire."

The reading and writing in Swat, Dir, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Malakand, famous for Ghandara civilization, started as evidence of the inscriptions mostly made on stones by the Iranians in existing KP.

"It is evident of history that Ghandhara Civilization and Bhuddha stupas had witnessed construction as well as onslaught of the kings, invaders and warriors during different eras including Indo-Grreeks with 41 kings and queens, Sethians, Hindus, Parthians, Khushans, Sikhs, Turks Shahi and Muslims whom marched to subcontinent for establishment of dynasties and constructed stupas" he informed.

When Alexander the Great invaded the subcontinent through Khyber Pass, he faced tough resistance while trying to subdue Youafzai tribesmen at Swat and Kunar valleys in 327 BC. Alexander the Great constructed two new cities Wazira (Barikot) and Ora (Odigram) in Swat district in 327BC where stupas were built.

"The White Huns who came from Central Asia in 558 century had inflicted losses to Bhuddists stupas and monasteries while the Hindus rulers had destroyed stupas in existing India in different wars," he said.

The archeology expert said the existing Charsadda (Pushkalavati), Peshawar and Hund Swabi were declared the capital cities of Ghandhara where Bhuddha stupas were constructed for propagation of Bhuddism.

He said that a large Bhuddha stupa was also built at Sulthankhel in Khyber district being a gateway of Central Asian Republics via Afghanistan and Indo- Pakistan subcontinent.

"I am very impressed to see the large Bhuddha stupa of Khyber and its preservation by the KP government,' said Muhammad Ibrahim, an archeology lover of Peshawar.

"KP is home to Bhuddhist stupas and we need to highlight it through digital media through short videos to attract foreign investment," he said.

He said these Buddhist stupas draw monks and followers of Bhuddism from across the country especially Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries every year to this part of Pakistan.

Bakht Muhammad disclosed that excavation at Shahgee Kadhari, Peshawar conducted by British archaeologists in 1909 had led to recoveries of bones of Bhuddha.

"These bones were later gifted to Myanmar while the clay pot where these bones were kept had been preserved at Peshawar Museum being the lone museum of Ghandhara art in the world."

Following death of Bhuddha, he said that five stupas carrying his relics were constructed in existing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Butkara Stupa in Swat built in 2nd century BC was an architectural masterpiece adorned with intricate carvings and motifs reflected the artistry of that ancient time.

"Butkara Stupa stands as a symbol of the region's historical significance and is a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts."

In the serene town of Takht-i-Bahi (Mardan), the ruins of an ancient Buddhist monastery and stupas take visitors on a journey back in time. These structures, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are remarkably well-preserved by Pakistan, providing a unique opportunity to tourists to explore these architectural wonders and spiritual importance of the region's Buddhist past.

Khushan Stupa, situated near Peshawar, constructed around the 3rd century AD, is a testament to the enduring legacy of Buddhism in the area. The intricate carvings and inscriptions on the stupa narrate stories of the Buddha's life and teachings, offering a window into the spirituality and artistry of ancient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As these stupas are historical treasures for many, they are also places of spiritual significance for Buddhists around the world. Pilgrims and tourists alike visit these sites to pay their respects and gain a deeper understanding of Buddhism's roots in the region.

Nawazuddin Khan, Incharge Sub Regional Office Archealogy Malakand district told APP that there are a lot of heritage sites in Swat including Bazira, Shigardar Stupa, Ghelegay Buddhist monument, Butkara Stupa 1 and 2, Saidu Stupa and its proper projection through social and digital media can turned KP into a hub of heritage tourism.

Waris Khattak, a tourist of Karak who visited Budha Stupas in Swat said that the KP government should start an awareness campaign and give the opportunity to TikTokers and documentary makers to shoot in these sites.

He said the KP government should end the ticket system and open the sites for all kinds of visitors imperative for promotion of heritage tourism.

Dr Abdul Samad, Director Archealogy and Museums KP said that conservation of Bhuddha Stupa at Sultankel Khyber were almost completed restoring its architectural wonder.

The Archeology Guru said that conservation of stupas at Cheena, Shangal Dagh, Amlok Dara, Abassi Cheena in Swat, Takht Bhai, Jamal Ghari in Mardan, Aziz Dheri and Baja Swabi were also completed, attracting tourists in droves.

He said that small videos of these were prepared for proper protection on digital and social media to attract foreign tourists.

