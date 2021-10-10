Buddhist delegation visits Heritage Museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of Buddhists on Sunday visited the National Heritage Museum here at Lok Virsa.

Officials of Heritage Museum Lok Virsa warmly welcomed the delegation.

They were briefed the visiting Buddhists on the displays at Museum and a gallery of Buddhist statues, antiques and artefacts.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said the visit of dignitaries to Heritage Museum was meant to highlight the importance of cultural heritage related to Buddhism. He said Lok Virsa had taken a number of steps for attracting tourists, scholars and researchers to the Heritage Museum.

The delegation also visited cultural corners of the Museum. The visitors thanked Lok Virsa for warm welcome and facilitation.