Budget provides educational opportunities, targeted subsidies to weaker segments: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that the fiscal Budget 2022-23 had provided more educational opportunities for youth and targeted subsidies to the financially weaker segments of the society.

Budget represents a significant improvement in several ways. It has provided more educational opportunities for our youth, particularly from Balochistan & targeted subsidies for financially weaker people. More importantly, it has taxed non-productive assets of the rich," the Prime Minister posted a tweet.