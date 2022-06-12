UrduPoint.com

Budget Provides Educational Opportunities, Targeted Subsidies To Weaker Segments: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that the fiscal Budget 2022-23 had provided more educational opportunities for youth and targeted subsidies to the financially weaker segments of the society.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said the fiscal budget also represented significant improvements in several ways. "The non-productive assets of the rich were also taxed.

Budget represents a significant improvement in several ways. It has provided more educational opportunities for our youth, particularly from Balochistan & targeted subsidies for financially weaker people. More importantly, it has taxed non-productive assets of the rich," the Prime Minister posted a tweet.

