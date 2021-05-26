(@FahadShabbir)

Buenaventura, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Under the terror reign of Colombia's warring guerrilla and paramilitary groups, the people of Buenaventura were dismembered alive, their screams meant to serve as a warning to others.

Now, under the drug gangs, they disappear quietly.

The largely Afro-Colombian community of La Playita (Little beach), a poor neighborhood of houses on stilts near Buenaventura port have lived in the firing line of one armed conflict or the other for decades.

In the last 20 years, some 779 people have forcibly disappeared in Buenaventura, according to Colombia's Special Jurisdiction of Peace created to investigate crimes committed during five decades of fighting between the government and FARC guerrillas.

Despite peace officially coming to Colombia in 2016, La Playita has seen 44 murders so far this year alone as locals fall victim to violent displays of dominance by rival drug gangs.

In the same period, 13 people have gone missing from the community of some 2,000 Afro-Colombians living along the Nayero bridge, and 8,000 were displaced.

Many believe the true numbers to be higher.

The bodies, the locals believe, are dumped in the mangrove. But they are warned by the kidnappers never to go look for them.

"We can't go left or right. It's an open air road but we feel imprisoned," said Jhony Viveros, 37, a community leader issued with a bullet-proof vest by the authorities.

Currently blockaded by anti-government demonstrations that have paralyzed Colombia since the end of April, Buenaventura is the country's main Pacific coast port.

Some 40 percent of Colombia's international trade comes through here, and most of the cocaine heading to the United States.

Criminal gangs have expanded their empires right up to the marshes that border the town, turning Buenaventura into a hellhole of shoot-outs, kidnappings and extortion.