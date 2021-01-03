UrduPoint.com
Buendia Keeps Norwich In Pole Position

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Emi Buendia kept Championship leaders Norwich in pole position for an immediate return to the Premier League after their 1-0 victory against Barnsley on Saturday.

Buendia struck with a superb volley after 62 minutes at Carrow Road to give Daniel Farke's team their a first victory in three matches.

Norwich, relegated from the top-flight last term, are four points clear of second placed Swansea.

Jamal Lowe struck twice as Swansea came from behind for a 2-1 win over sixth placed Watford at the Liberty Stadium.

Tom Cleverley gave Watford a 20th minute lead, but Lowe levelled before the break and then headed home from Korey Smith's cross midway through the second half.

Lucas Joao bagged a brace as he made an impressive return from injury in fourth placed Reading's 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

Fraizer Campbell gave the Terriers an early lead at the John Smith's Stadium, but Joao equalised seven minutes after the break.

Campbell settled the contest with a superb turn and long-range strike 13 minutes later.

Wycombe remain bottom of the table after surrendering the lead to lose 3-1 at home to Middlesbrough.

Uche Ikpeazu scored his first goal for the Chairboys after three minutes but Marcus Browne and Marcus Tavernier responded.

Tavernier later hit the frame of the goal but Chuba Akpom put the result beyond doubt after a corner nine minutes from time.

Millwall's poor home form continued as they lost 2-1 with 10 men to Coventry at The Den.

The Lions fell behind when Jake Cooper turned into his own net after 20 minutes and Gustavo Hamer added Coventry's second six minutes later.

Jed Wallace pulled one back from the penalty spot after 74 minutes but it was not enough for Millwall, who had Murray Wallace sent off late on as their winless home run extended to eight games.

Bradley Dack scored his first goal for over a year as Blackburn won 2-0 at Birmingham.

Lewis Grabban scored a 70th-minute penalty as Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at Preston, while Rotherham's clash with Cardiff was postponed an hour before kick-off following snow in South Yorkshire.

