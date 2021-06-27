Building collapse death toll in U.S. Florida rises to 5

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The death toll from the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in the U.S. beachside town of Surfside, southeastern state Florida, has risen to five, authorities said on Saturday.

"Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubble," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Saturday evening.

"Our search has revealed some human remains," said the mayor, adding that there are now 130 people accounted for and 156 unaccounted for.

"Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," she added. Fire and smoke deep within the mountain of rubble hampered search efforts through Saturday.

The Champlain Towers South condominium, built in 1981, partially collapsed around 1:30 a.m. local time (about 0530 GMT) on Thursday in Surfside, around 9.6 km north of Miami Beach.

About 70 of the condo's 130 apartments were destroyed or damaged, according to Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management.