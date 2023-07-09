Building collapse in Brazil kills 11

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:The death toll from a building collapse in Recife, capital of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil, rose to 11 on Saturday, while three people were still missing, authorities said.

The building, located in the municipality of Paulista, collapsed early Friday morning for unknown reasons.

The Fire Department told the local press that on Friday seven people were found dead and another died in the hospital, while rescue teams found three more bodies on Saturday.

The building was closed to human habitation in 2010 by court order. However, since 2012, several families have illegally moved in.

According to the Fire Department, eight apartments were completely destroyed and four others partially.