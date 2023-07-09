Open Menu

Building Collapse In Brazil Kills 11

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Building collapse in Brazil kills 11

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:The death toll from a building collapse in Recife, capital of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil, rose to 11 on Saturday, while three people were still missing, authorities said.

The building, located in the municipality of Paulista, collapsed early Friday morning for unknown reasons.

The Fire Department told the local press that on Friday seven people were found dead and another died in the hospital, while rescue teams found three more bodies on Saturday.

The building was closed to human habitation in 2010 by court order. However, since 2012, several families have illegally moved in.

According to the Fire Department, eight apartments were completely destroyed and four others partially.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Died Recife Brazil From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

13 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

15 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

15 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

15 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

19 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

19 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

20 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

21 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous