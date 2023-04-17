(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAMPALA,Uganda (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :- At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a building housing a restaurant in Uganda's capital collapsed, police said Sunday.

They said at the time of incident at Loi Lang Restaurant near Kampala International University in Kampala, some South Sudanese nationals were watching an English Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal on television.

Upon being alerted to the collapse, police and fire prevention and rescue services along with members of the Kampala City Council Authority and a team of detectives rushed to the scene. The area was cordoned off and an investigation was launched.