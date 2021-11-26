Buildings torched in third day of Solomon Islands riots

(@FahadShabbir)

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Rioters torched buildings and looted the smouldering rubble of shops in the Solomon Islands' capital of Honiara Friday -- a third straight day of political violence as Australian peacekeeping troops began to deploy.

Thousands of people -- some carrying axes and knives -- rampaged through the city's Chinatown and central business districts -- according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

In Chinatown, a large warehouse was set alight, causing an explosion that sent scores of people fleeing from the scene in panic.