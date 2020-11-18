Bulgaria blocks EU discussions on N.Macedonia joining

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Bulgaria on Tuesday blocked discussions among EU ministers on North Macedonia's bid to one day join the bloc, with Sofia demanding Skopje rewrite its history books to highlight Bulgarian roots.

German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth, speaking on behalf of his country's tenure on the rotating EU presidency, told a media conference "there was some open questions from the Bulgarian point of view that have to be clarified".

He and European counterparts discussed for nearly eight hours by videoconference a raft of issues, which included the European Union's aim to expand into the western Balkans by including North Macedonia and Albania.

Bulgaria's foreign minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, told journalists that her country was willing to open negotiations with Albania, but not with North Macedonia.

"Bulgaria doesn't support this stage of the accession framework with the Republic of North Macedonia and the holding of a first intergovernmental conference. The plan does not take into account Bulgarian demands and cannot be adopted," she said.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic nevertheless expressed hope that "we are in the final stretch" on the frameworks putting those two countries' bids on track, after both carried out reforms to be seen as candidate members.

But Roth admitted two obstacles thrown up by Bulgaria in the meeting meant Germany's efforts to have that issue wrapped up by the end of the year was thrown off course.

Bulgaria, he said, objected to the name North Macedonia -- arrived at last year after Greece refused to have it called "Macedonia", the same as one of its provinces -- rather than "the Republic of North Macedonia".

It also rejected "a reference to the Macedonian language," which Sofia demands be recognised as a variant of Bulgarian.

Separately, Bulgaria is also riled by North Macedonia laying claim to pre-World War II figures that are common to both countries' history.

Given the stumbling blocks, "we felt that now is not the time" to refer the accession frameworks to an EU leaders' summit, Roth said.

Instead, "we are acting as mediators" alongside the European Commission to try to "work out a reasonable position," he said.