Bulgaria Election Winner Withdraws Proposed Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The winning party from Bulgaria's last election withdrew its proposed cabinet on Tuesday after failing to get enough support for a parliamentary vote, pushing the country towards another election.

"Tomorrow we will not put our proposed cabinet to the vote at all because we had already stated clearly that without the backing of these parties, the parties of the protest, we will not propose a cabinet," said Slavi Trifonov of the anti-establishment There is Such A People (ITN) party, adding that new elections were now likely.

