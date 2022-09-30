Bulgaria holds another snap poll ahead of difficult winter

Sofia, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Bulgaria on Sunday holds its fourth general election in 18 months with a crippling energy crisis linked to the Ukraine war looming over the European Union's poorest nation.

The Balkan country has been dogged by political instability since early 2021, when the conservative GERB party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov lost power after almost a decade following massive anti-corruption demos.

But the embattled 63-year-old is back in the electoral race, crisscrossing the country on the slogan "Stronger than the chaos".

He is tapping on voter fatigue and has slammed the "lack of experience" of his liberal successor Kiril Petkov to take GERB back on top, with poll surveys predicting it will garner about 25 percent of the votes.

Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate and former entrepreneur, cobbled a precarious four-party coalition government at the end of 2021.

But the war in Ukraine broke out and Bulgaria's refusal to pay for Russian gas in rubles saw Gazprom cut deliveries in April.

GERB overthrew the government with a no-confidence motion in June, after just seven months in power.

Petkov's newly formed We Continue the Change (PP) party is now credited with around 16 percent of the votes. Its poll pitch is "Let's finish our work." - Deep divisions - The war in Ukraine and the insecurity over gas deliveries ahead of winter have dominated the election campaign, amid a rise in pro-Russian parties.

In a country with very close historic and cultural ties with Moscow, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused deep divisions.

"Bulgaria is torn between nostalgia for the Soviet Union on the one hand, and the EU and modernity on the other," political analyst Georgy Kiriakov said.

Petkov's row with Gazprom and the expulsion of over 70 Russian diplomats and embassy staff did not please many.

Borisov, on the other hand, had always walked a tightrope delicately, balancing ties with the European Union, Russia and neighbouring Turkey.

Petkov's poll campaign is pitched on his fight against endemic corruption and strong pro-European stance.

"The rule of law has started to come back to Bulgaria," he told AFP, adding that his short stint in power was "a great first step... to normality." Petkov said he still hoped voters would again support a "new European, progressive, transparent Bulgaria instead of going back... to the politicians of corruption." He categorically refuses to negotiate with Borisov.

Without a compromise between the biggest two political parties, the chances for forming a government appear quite slim, analysts say.

GERB says it will be "open to everyone" to "guarantee stability", including forming a minority government if it wins the most votes.

Inflation has soared nearly 20 percent while prolonged instability threatens to accelerate the exodus of young people from a country that had already lost one tenth of its population in a decade.

The latest census data show there are only 6.52 million people living in Bulgaria, compared to nearly nine million at the fall of communism in 1989.