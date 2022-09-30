UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Holds Another Snap Poll Ahead Of Difficult Winter

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Bulgaria holds another snap poll ahead of difficult winter

Sofia, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Bulgaria on Sunday holds its fourth general election in 18 months with a crippling energy crisis linked to the Ukraine war looming over the European Union's poorest nation.

The Balkan country has been dogged by political instability since early 2021, when the conservative GERB party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov lost power after almost a decade following massive anti-corruption demos.

But the embattled 63-year-old is back in the electoral race, crisscrossing the country on the slogan "Stronger than the chaos".

He is tapping on voter fatigue and has slammed the "lack of experience" of his liberal successor Kiril Petkov to take GERB back on top, with poll surveys predicting it will garner about 25 percent of the votes.

Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate and former entrepreneur, cobbled a precarious four-party coalition government at the end of 2021.

But the war in Ukraine broke out and Bulgaria's refusal to pay for Russian gas in rubles saw Gazprom cut deliveries in April.

GERB overthrew the government with a no-confidence motion in June, after just seven months in power.

Petkov's newly formed We Continue the Change (PP) party is now credited with around 16 percent of the votes. Its poll pitch is "Let's finish our work." - Deep divisions - The war in Ukraine and the insecurity over gas deliveries ahead of winter have dominated the election campaign, amid a rise in pro-Russian parties.

In a country with very close historic and cultural ties with Moscow, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused deep divisions.

"Bulgaria is torn between nostalgia for the Soviet Union on the one hand, and the EU and modernity on the other," political analyst Georgy Kiriakov said.

Petkov's row with Gazprom and the expulsion of over 70 Russian diplomats and embassy staff did not please many.

Borisov, on the other hand, had always walked a tightrope delicately, balancing ties with the European Union, Russia and neighbouring Turkey.

Petkov's poll campaign is pitched on his fight against endemic corruption and strong pro-European stance.

"The rule of law has started to come back to Bulgaria," he told AFP, adding that his short stint in power was "a great first step... to normality." Petkov said he still hoped voters would again support a "new European, progressive, transparent Bulgaria instead of going back... to the politicians of corruption." He categorically refuses to negotiate with Borisov.

Without a compromise between the biggest two political parties, the chances for forming a government appear quite slim, analysts say.

GERB says it will be "open to everyone" to "guarantee stability", including forming a minority government if it wins the most votes.

Inflation has soared nearly 20 percent while prolonged instability threatens to accelerate the exodus of young people from a country that had already lost one tenth of its population in a decade.

The latest census data show there are only 6.52 million people living in Bulgaria, compared to nearly nine million at the fall of communism in 1989.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Moscow Minority Russia Turkey Energy Crisis European Union Young Bulgaria April June Gas Sunday From Government Top Race Slim Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

6 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

1 hour ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.