Bulgaria Lifts Ban On Ukraine Grain Imports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Bulgaria lifts ban on Ukraine grain imports

Sofia, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Bulgaria decided on Thursday not to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five eastern EU nations that are set to expire this week.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping routes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.

But in June, the EU agreed to restrict Ukrainian grain imports to five member states, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.

The five member states are Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Bulgaria's parliament voted 124-69 on Thursday for a resolution to end the ban, citing "solidarity with Ukraine" and the need to "guarantee food security on a global scale".

