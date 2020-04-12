UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Makes Masks Mandatory Over Easter Period

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bulgaria makes masks mandatory over Easter period

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Bulgarian government said Saturday that everyone must wear masks in public until the end of the month to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as infections rise in the largely Orthodox country.

Under a government decree, masks will be mandatory from Sunday until April 26 as the country prepares for the Orthodox Easter celebrations, which are held a week later than in their Catholic and Protestant counterparts.

With such masks in short supply, as elsewhere around the world, people won't be fined if they don't have one, but will nonetheless be required to cover their nose and mouth using some other protection when in public spaces, said Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.

Bulgaria was one of the first European countries to impose a lockdown, on March 13, to tackle the pandemic.

It has registered 661 COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths so far, and the peak of the epidemic is expected towards the end of April,according to the authorities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World March April Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

31 minutes ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

29 minutes ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

29 minutes ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

30 minutes ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

30 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.