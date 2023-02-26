UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria, Malta, Albania Send Condolences To Türkiye Over Deadly Earthquakes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Bulgaria, Malta and Albania on Sunday extended condolences to Türkiye over deadly earthquakes that left at least 40,689 dead in the southern region.

"The leaders of Bulgaria, Malta and Albania as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council's former member Bakir Izetbegovic called Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone to offer their condolences over the earthquake," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

At least 40,689 people have been killed in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest figures.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

