Bulgaria moves to expel Russian diplomat in spying row

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Bulgaria moved on Tuesday to expel a Russian diplomat after he ignored a request to leave following a probe which confirmed he had been spying in the EU member country.

Bulgaria summoned the Russian ambassador to notify him that the diplomat -- a first secretary at the embassy in Sofia -- has a "24-hour deadline to leave Bulgaria," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move followed a request by Bulgaria last Friday for Russia to recall its diplomat within 72 hours after a specialised prosecution probe confirmed accusations of spying against him.

The foreign ministry had initially said that the person in question had left after the request but was informed late Monday that the diplomat was still in the country, it said.

In a statement Monday, Bulgaria's special prosecutors cited results of a probe showing that the diplomat had "conducted intelligence work through regular conspirative meetings" for almost a year since September 2018.

The meetings were with Bulgarian citizens, including a high-ranking official with access to classified information on Bulgaria, the EU and NATO, it said.

The man's diplomatic immunity, however, prevented prosecutors from indicting him and the probe was suspended with the findings referred to the foreign ministry last Friday.