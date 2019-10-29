UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Moves To Expel Russian Diplomat In Spying Row

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:20 PM

Bulgaria moves to expel Russian diplomat in spying row

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Bulgaria moved on Tuesday to expel a Russian diplomat after he ignored a request to leave following a probe which confirmed he had been spying in the EU member country.

Bulgaria summoned the Russian ambassador to notify him that the diplomat -- a first secretary at the embassy in Sofia -- has a "24-hour deadline to leave Bulgaria," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move followed a request by Bulgaria last Friday for Russia to recall its diplomat within 72 hours after a specialised prosecution probe confirmed accusations of spying against him.

The foreign ministry had initially said that the person in question had left after the request but was informed late Monday that the diplomat was still in the country, it said.

In a statement Monday, Bulgaria's special prosecutors cited results of a probe showing that the diplomat had "conducted intelligence work through regular conspirative meetings" for almost a year since September 2018.

The meetings were with Bulgarian citizens, including a high-ranking official with access to classified information on Bulgaria, the EU and NATO, it said.

The man's diplomatic immunity, however, prevented prosecutors from indicting him and the probe was suspended with the findings referred to the foreign ministry last Friday.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Immunity Sofia Man Bulgaria September 2018 From

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

56 minutes ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

1 hour ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.