Bulgaria PM Survives No-confidence Motion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Bulgaria PM survives no-confidence motion

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's third-term Prime Minister Boyko Borisov survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Tuesday as anti-corruption protests pushing for his ouster have taken to the streets for almost two weeks.

The motion tabled by the opposition Socialists "for an infinite series of corruption scandals" gathered only 102 votes, well short of the necessary majority of 121 votes in the 240-seat parliament.

The 61-year-old veteran conservative premier was widely expected to survive the motion, but his troubles may not end here.

For thirteen days in a row his cabinet has faced street demonstrations gathering thousands of mostly young people rallying against its perceived favouritism of powerful behind-the-scenes oligarchs.

Bulgaria is the EU's poorest member and also ranked as the union's most corruption-prone by Transparency International.

In a bid to appease people's anger and meet their calls for change, Borisov made three key ministers -- of finance, economy and the interior -- declare their willingness to resign last week.

However, he postponed a cabinet reshuffle for after the no-confidence vote, promising even more sweeping changes.

Despite the protests, Borisov has vowed to complete his third four-year term in office, which ends in March 2021.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

