Bulgaria PM's Party Tops Vote But Protest Parties Surge: Exit Polls

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Sofia, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The centre-right GERB party of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has come first in parliamentary elections with around 25 percent of the vote, according to partial exit polls published on Sunday evening.

However, this would mark a drop of roughly nine points from the party's 2017 performance and several new protest parties also look to have done better than expected.

