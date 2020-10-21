UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria President Leaves Estonia After Virus Scare

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Tallinn, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Bulgarian President Rumen Radev cut short a visit to Estonia on Tuesday after finding out that he may have been exposed to the coronavirus, officials said.

Radev went to an investment forum on Monday, hosted by Estonia, before going to his hotel to quarantine -- later returning to Bulgaria.

The president said on Tuesday he was "in excellent shape" and had no symptoms.

Images from the Three Seas Initiative conference, which was streamed on the internet, showed Radev on a panel with the Polish and Estonian heads of state, among others -- none of them wearing masks.

"It was discovered yesterday afternoon that before arriving in Estonia, President Radev had been in contact with a Covid-positive person," Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Facebook.

"After the information reached Estonia, all the necessary measures were taken, and the Bulgarian delegation self-isolated at the hotel."Bulgarian health minister Kostadin Angelov said earlier that Radev -- whose role is largely ceremonial -- had been in contact with an official who had also quarantined.

Bulgaria has seen a significant uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, leaving many provincial hospitals struggling.

