Bulgaria president Radev set to win re-election: exit polls

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's outgoing president Rumen Radev is headed for a comfortable re-election win, according to exit polls for the second round of the country's presidential election Sunday.

Backed by several parties that support the kind of change Radev pushed for in his first term, figures from three polling institutes suggest he has won between 63 and 65 percent of the vote.