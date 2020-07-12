UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Re-opens Night Clubs As Virus Infections Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Bulgaria re-opens night clubs as virus infections surge

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Night clubs and discos in Bulgaria will be allowed to re-open, the health ministry announced on Sunday, just three days after ordering all inside bars shut and despite a continuing rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

A health ministry order said that starting Monday all discos, piano bars, night clubs and bars can re-open provided that they let in no more than one person per square metre in their inside and open-air spaces.

The venues were ordered shut on Thursday after a surge in infections with the novel coronavirus, with open-air places allowed to operate at half their usual capacity.

The ministry also lifted on Sunday a limit of 30 attendees at weddings, baptisms and school leavers' celebrations held both outside and inside, provided that people keep a distance of 1.5 metres and observe strict disinfection rules.

Until recently, Bulgaria had weathered the coronavirus pandemic well but easing lockdown measures before most other European countries and disregard for distancing measures and the wearing of masks, even if they are still obligatory inside, led to a surge in infections over the past several weeks.

From an average of about 30 new infections a day in early June, the country registered a record of 330 new infections on Friday, followed by 292 on Saturday and 211 on Sunday.

The total number of infections reached 7,175 on Sunday, including 267 deaths and 3,311 recovered.

Health officials meanwhile sounded the alarm over a rising number of patients needing hospital treatment and intensive care and the risk of the virus spreading faster, amid a wave of snowballing anti-government street protests in the capital Sofia this week that gathered thousands.

Related Topics

Sofia Bulgaria June Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ p ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Z ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Nahyan bin Mubarak&#039;s c ..

1 hour ago

Mabkhout carries UAE’s renewed World Cup hopes: ..

2 hours ago

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

2 hours ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.