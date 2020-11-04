UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Records New Daily High Of COVID-19 Infections, Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

SOFIA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported record new COVID-19 infections and deaths of 4,041 and 63 respectively over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of confirmed cases and the death toll to 60,537 and 1,412 respectively.

The previous daily records of 2,891 new COVID-19 cases and 51 related deaths were reported on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 2,922, with 210 in intensive care, while the number of infected medical workers stood at 2,542, the ministry said.

It added that 507 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the country's total recoveries to 21,544.

The figures also showed that 11,066 tests were carried out on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 746,392.

Despite the surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths, a survey released by Gallup International Tuesday showed that 24.3 percent of Bulgarians believed coronavirus is not a serious danger, while 52.2 percent thought it is dangerous but still just a strong flu, and only 21.9 percent thought it is a deadly threat to humanity.

