Bulgaria Registers 20,271 Cases, Death Toll Tops 800

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Up to 216 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 20,271, said the health ministry on Tuesday.

The nationwide death toll reached 807 after 11 patients died the previous day, it said.

Meanwhile, 163 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 14,339, the ministry said.

Currently, 780 patients are hospitalized with 42 in intensive care units, it added.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 death on March 11.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

