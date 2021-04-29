UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Says It Will Expel Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Bulgaria says it will expel Russian diplomat

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's foreign ministry announced Thursday that it would expel a Russian diplomat, a day after prosecutors said they had established links between six Russian nationals and several past explosions at arms depots.

"The Bulgarian foreign ministry declared one more Russian diplomat persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement, urging Russia to cooperate in its probes.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

25 minutes ago

UN warns of famine in drought-ravaged southern Mad ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt working sincerely for welfare of people: ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 restrictions must be followed to avoid co ..

6 minutes ago

Polling continues in peaceful environment for the ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.