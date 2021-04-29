Bulgaria Says It Will Expel Russian Diplomat
Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's foreign ministry announced Thursday that it would expel a Russian diplomat, a day after prosecutors said they had established links between six Russian nationals and several past explosions at arms depots.
"The Bulgarian foreign ministry declared one more Russian diplomat persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement, urging Russia to cooperate in its probes.