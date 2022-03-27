Bulgaria to end COVID-19 emergency after March

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Bulgarian government on Saturday said it would not extend the COVID-19 emergency epidemic situation in the country beyond March 31.

The decision was made after the cabinet members discussed the topic in detail several times over the past month, the government said in a statement.

Bulgaria has been in an emergency epidemic situation for nearly two years, and at present the situation was being monitored and managed in a predictable manner, the statement said.

Therefore, a new extension of the restrictions for citizens and businesses was not necessary, it said.