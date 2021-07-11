Bulgarian centre-right and populist parties neck-and-neck vote

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party and an anti-establishment rival led by singer-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov are neck-and-neck in exit polls published on Sunday after voting closed in a general election.

Several exit polls projected that Trifonov's There is Such a People (ITN) party would finish within one percent of GERB, led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.