Sofia, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The centre-right GERB party of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has come first in parliamentary elections with around 25 percent of the vote, according to partial exit polls published on Sunday evening after polls closed.

However, the exit polls also suggest that anti-government protest parties did better than expected.

Bulgaria held the elections while battling a third wave of coronavirus infections that has seen hospital admissions spike.

Voting booths were set up in hospitals and poll workers also took ballot boxes to voters in quarantine.

Support for Borisov's GERB party -- in power almost uninterrupted for close to a decade -- has been eroded by a series of scandals, with protests last year accusing the government of protecting oligarchs.

If borne out, the exit poll results would represent a fall of around nine points from GERB's 2017 performance.

"I have always taken into account what the people decide... let the elections be honest," Borisov said after casting his vote in the absence of journalists.

"The immense support we received from our counterparts in Europe shows the importance of a stable European government in Bulgaria," he said in a statement on Facebook.