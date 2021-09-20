UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 20,000

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll tops 20,000

SOFIA, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 20,028 after 43 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections rose by 458 to 482,186, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

The current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 4,750, the highest figure in four months.

The data also showed that only 1,697 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 2.

46 million.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, only 22 percent of the adult population in Bulgaria have been fully vaccinated, ranking it last in the European Union (EU).

At the same time, according to the latest data collected by the University of Oxford-based Our World in Data, the Balkan country ranks second in the EU in terms of the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people with 2,904, and has the EU's highest case fatality rate of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World European Union Same Bulgaria Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

9 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

9 minutes ago
 40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

15 minutes ago
 UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

18 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Us ..

Vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.