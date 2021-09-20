SOFIA, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 20,028 after 43 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections rose by 458 to 482,186, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

The current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 4,750, the highest figure in four months.

The data also showed that only 1,697 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 2.

46 million.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, only 22 percent of the adult population in Bulgaria have been fully vaccinated, ranking it last in the European Union (EU).

At the same time, according to the latest data collected by the University of Oxford-based Our World in Data, the Balkan country ranks second in the EU in terms of the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people with 2,904, and has the EU's highest case fatality rate of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.