SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 23 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 915.

The previous daily record of 18 deaths was reported on Aug. 25.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed infections has reached 24,989, an increase of 587 over Monday.

Meanwhile, 128 people have recovered from the disease in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 15,975, the ministry said.

Currently, 1,221 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 65 in intensive care units, it added.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 death on March 11.