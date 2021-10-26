UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's COVID-19 Deaths, New Cases Hit Daily Record High

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Bulgaria's COVID-19 deaths, new cases hit daily record high

SOFIA, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Bulgaria has added the most daily COVID-19 cases and deaths since the onset of the pandemic, the country's COVID-19 information portal showed on Tuesday morning.

A total of 243 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 23,316, the data showed.

The previous daily record of 221 deaths was reported on Dec. 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours reached 5,863, bringing the total caseload to 575,306.

The record-high figure came after 51,688 tests were carried out. The previous daily record of 5,176 new cases was registered on March 31 this year after 20,455 tests.

Official figures also showed that 7,128 patients are currently hospitalized, with 608 in intensive care, while 2,022 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 469,080.

Under such circumstances, Bulgaria made COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all adults who want to access a number of services, places and activities.

A total of 15,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2.74 million.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 24.4 percent of the adult population in Bulgaria have been fully vaccinated, ranking the last in the European Union.

