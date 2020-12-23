UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria's Mladenov Unable To Take Libya Envoy Role: UN

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has informed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he will be unable to take up the role of Libya envoy next year, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.

Mladenov, who is about to finish his stint as the UN's envoy for the middle East peace process, had been lined up to succeed Ghassan Salame who stepped down in March due to health reasons.

But Mladenov told Guterres that when his current role ends on December 31 he will resign from the UN, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for Guterres, told reporters.

"Mr Mladenov told the Secretary-General in a letter that he had taken this decision for personal and family reasons," Dujarric said.

He added that the UN was "looking at potential candidates" but that acting envoy Stephanie Williams would remain in the role for now.

Libya has been riven by violence since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with two rival administrations vying for control since 2014.

The UN announced on Monday that Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland would succeed Mladenov as the special coordinator tasked with mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

