Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's president on Friday charged the opposition Socialists with the task of a forming a government in a final attempt to break the deadlock after two general elections this year.

If the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) fails, a political crisis unprecedented since the fall of communism will lead to a third vote, probably in November.

The BSP came in only third after the most recent election on July 11, winning 36 out of 240 seats in parliament.

But President Rumen Radev praised the BSP's openness to "dialogue" after the two bigger parties failed to form a government.

The July election was narrowly won by the anti-establishment There is Such a People (ITN) party led by popular entertainer Slavi Trifonov.

Two smaller parties which emerged from last year's mass anti-corruption protests also fared well.

However, Trifonov was unable to convince other parties to support his choice of cabinet.

The second-placed centre-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borisov was so isolated it did not even attempt to rally support to carry on in office.

The task of finding allies now falls to BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, who has said she is optimistic about talks with other parties and that they should be concluded within a week.

But several previous corruption scandals surrounding the BSP mean that ITN and several other parties have already ruled out supporting a Socialist-led government.

Trifonov appeared on BNT public television late Friday, and made clear his party had nothing in common with the BSP.

"We have very big differences: it is a left party, a party of the status quo", he said.

Vasil Tonchev, a sociologist at the Sova Harris polling institute, said the country seemed to be heading for fresh elections.

An opinion poll published this week suggested that GERB could retake the lead in a re-run vote, but that parliament could again be badly fragmented with seven parties represented.

In the meantime a "technical" government of non-party experts is running the country.