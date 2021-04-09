UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulls Beat Raptors In Battle Of Playoff Contenders

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

Bulls beat Raptors in battle of playoff contenders

Los Angeles, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Chicago's new look roster is blending together nicely as the Bulls had seven players in double figure scoring in beating the Toronto Raptors 122-113 in an Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday.

Orlando import Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine scored a team-high 22 points each for the Bulls, who are battling the Raptors for the 10th and final playoff spot in the East standings.

The Bulls improved to 22-28 while Toronto dropped to 20-32 on the season. With its second win over Toronto, the Bulls clinched the three-game season series and the teams meet again on May 13 in Chicago.

Lauri Markkanen, Coby White and Daniel Theis came off the bench to provide double-figure scoring for the Bulls, who have won two straight after a six-game skid.

Chris Boucher carried the offensive load with 38 points and 19 rebounds for the Raptors, who completed a four-game homestand.

It was a career performance by Boucher.

"He had a night that's for sure," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "He was taking shots I don't think I have ever seen him take before. He had some really good moments on defence too. He is getting to start now and he is getting big minutes." LaVine completed a double-double with a game-high 13 assists for the Bulls, who had opened their current road trip with a 113-97 win at Indiana.

Markkanen contributed 18 points, White had 15 and Theis 14 for the Bulls, who showed a lot more depth off the bench than the Raptors.

Also, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead the host Miami Heat to a 110-104 win over the mistake-prone Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami also got 18 points from Victor Oladipo who left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a team high 28 points for the Lakers who gave up eight more points than Miami on turnovers.

Related Topics

Import Road Toronto Los Angeles Lead Miami Chicago May From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

23 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

8 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

9 hours ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

9 hours ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.