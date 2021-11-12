Bulls big man Vucevic enters NBA Covid-19 protocols

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has entered the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the team confirmed Thursday, with ESPN reporting he has tested positive for the virus.

The 31-year-old from Montenegro, a two-time NBA All-Star in his 11th NBA campaign, would be sidelined for 10 days or until he tests negative twice in a 24-hour period with a positive test as opposed to contact tracing.

Vucevic guarded Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid of Cameroon in back-to-back games before Embiid tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Bulls, who share the Eastern Conference lead with Washington at 8-3, reportedly have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Chicago will begin a five-game road trip on Friday at Golden State that includes stops at the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, Portland and Denver before the Bulls return home on November 21 against New York.

Vucevic has averaged 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game this season for the Bulls. He has averaged 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds a game over his NBA career with Philadelphia, Orlando and the Bulls.