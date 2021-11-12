UrduPoint.com

Bulls Big Man Vucevic Enters NBA Covid-19 Protocols

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Bulls big man Vucevic enters NBA Covid-19 protocols

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has entered the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the team confirmed Thursday, with ESPN reporting he has tested positive for the virus.

The 31-year-old from Montenegro, a two-time NBA All-Star in his 11th NBA campaign, would be sidelined for 10 days or until he tests negative twice in a 24-hour period with a positive test as opposed to contact tracing.

Vucevic guarded Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid of Cameroon in back-to-back games before Embiid tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Bulls, who share the Eastern Conference lead with Washington at 8-3, reportedly have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Chicago will begin a five-game road trip on Friday at Golden State that includes stops at the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, Portland and Denver before the Bulls return home on November 21 against New York.

Vucevic has averaged 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game this season for the Bulls. He has averaged 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds a game over his NBA career with Philadelphia, Orlando and the Bulls.

Related Topics

Washington Road Portland Los Angeles Lead Orlando Philadelphia Denver Chicago New York Cameroon November Gold From Share

Recent Stories

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

55 minutes ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

56 minutes ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

56 minutes ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.